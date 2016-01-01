Dr. Yongjung Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yongjung Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yongjung Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Seoul National University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
1
ColumbiaDoctors Midtown51 W 51st St Ste 370, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 305-4565
2
Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-4565
3
ColumbiaDoctors Englewood500 Grand Ave Fl 1, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (212) 305-4565
4
ColumbiaDoctors Tarrytown155 White Plains Rd Ste 100, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Directions (212) 305-4565
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amida Care
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yongjung Kim, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1548429806
Education & Certifications
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Asan Medical Center
- Seoul National University Hospital
- Seoul National University College Of Medicine
Dr. Kim works at
