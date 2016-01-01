Overview

Dr. Yongjung Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Seoul National University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at ColumbiaDoctors Orthopedics in New York, NY with other offices in Englewood, NJ and Tarrytown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.