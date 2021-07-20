See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fitchburg, MA
Dr. Yonghyun Lee, MD

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Yonghyun Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fitchburg, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT-LUDWIGS- UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at Fitchburg Primary Care in Fitchburg, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fitchburg Primary Care
    370 Lunenburg St, Fitchburg, MA 01420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 345-1040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Umass Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Common Cold
Nasopharyngitis
Urinary Stones
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 20, 2021
    Very intelligent. Takes care of health matters.
    Carol — Jul 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Yonghyun Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104278027
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT-LUDWIGS- UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yonghyun Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at Fitchburg Primary Care in Fitchburg, MA. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

