Overview

Dr. Yonghua Zhang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Shanghai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Zhang works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Plainfield, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

