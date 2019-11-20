Dr. Yonghua Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yonghua Zhang, MD
Dr. Yonghua Zhang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Shanghai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Edward Neuroscience Institute24600 W 127th St Bldg B Ste 205, Plainfield, IL 60585 Directions (815) 731-9120
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group120 Spalding Dr Ste 308, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 527-7730
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Very nice Dr, listen to my problem and trying all different kind of medication to help walk again with out pain I would highly recommend him
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1740503960
- Ordway Research Institute
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Shanghai School of Medicine
- Neurology
