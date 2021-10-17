Dr. Yong Zhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yong Zhu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yong Zhu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital and Multicare Covington Medical Center.
Locations
Franciscan Rheumatology Associates at St. Clare11311 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 309, Lakewood, WA 98499 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Franciscan Rheumatology Associates - Burien16043 1st Ave S, Burien, WA 98148 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
After having almost given up on finding a competent specialist who could help me with my RA, I found Dr. Zhu. He is simply the best....understands me....explains my medical issues and is caring and compassionate in his treatment. Highly recommend his services to anyone hurting with this debilitating disease. So grateful for Dr. Zhu!
About Dr. Yong Zhu, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- Male
- 1386755544
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
- Multicare Covington Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
