Overview

Dr. Yong Zhu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital and Multicare Covington Medical Center.



Dr. Zhu works at Practice in Lakewood, WA with other offices in Burien, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

