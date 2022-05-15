Dr. Yong Yoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yong Yoon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yong Yoon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital and Covenant Medical Center Harrison.
Locations
Saginaw Cooperative Hospitals Inc912 S Washington Ave Ste 1, Saginaw, MI 48601 Directions (989) 790-1001
Covenant Cardiology - Bay City2919 Wilder Rd Ste 210, Bay City, MI 48706 Directions (989) 790-1001
- 3 615 S Euclid Ave Ste 3, Bay City, MI 48706 Directions (989) 667-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I landed in er due to a small bowel blockage. Dr. Yoon took the steps to avoid surgery if possible, but ultimately had to have the surgery. He and his team were very good throughout my hospital stay and with follow up visit. They checked in daily with my healthcare, Dr. Yoon even stopped by late one night at the hospital, he had an emergency surgery and he took time to check on me. I cannot say enough good about Dr. Yoon and his team. God bless them all!
About Dr. Yong Yoon, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yoon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoon has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.