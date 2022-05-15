Overview

Dr. Yong Yoon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital and Covenant Medical Center Harrison.



Dr. Yoon works at CMU Health in Saginaw, MI with other offices in Bay City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.