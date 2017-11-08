See All Internal Medicine Doctors in El Monte, CA
Dr. Yong Wang, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (4)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yong Wang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Monte, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Greater El Monte Community Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.

Dr. Wang works at Aurora Medical Center Inc. in El Monte, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aurora Medical Center Inc.
    11245 Lower Azusa Rd Ste A, El Monte, CA 91731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 579-9541

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater El Monte Community Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital of Southern California

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pneumonia
Constipation
Chest Pain
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Cold Sore
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Swine Flu
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 08, 2017
    very kind, patient, answered questions completely, very welcoming, did not feel anxious at all talking to him
    Pomona, CA — Nov 08, 2017
    About Dr. Yong Wang, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Burmese and Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1326056888
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
