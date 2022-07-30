Dr. Yong Tsai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yong Tsai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yong Tsai, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand, AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, Adventhealth Palm Coast and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Tsai works at
Locations
-
1
Arthritis Autoimmune and Allergy1893 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 110, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 676-0307
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth DeLand
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tsai?
Best doctor in Volusia County Florida
About Dr. Yong Tsai, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Chinese
- 1659363505
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsai works at
Dr. Tsai has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsai speaks Chinese.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.