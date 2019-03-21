Overview

Dr. Yong Tang, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from HUNAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Fulton County Medical Center and Meritus Medical Center.



Dr. Tang works at Antietam Oncology & Hematology Group, PC in Hagerstown, MD with other offices in Mc Connellsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.