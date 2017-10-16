Overview

Dr. Yong Tan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brawley, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.



Dr. Tan works at Tan Yong MD in Brawley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.