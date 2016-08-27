Overview

Dr. Yong Shih, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca and Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.



Dr. Shih works at Yong Shih DO in Manteca, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.