Overview

Dr. Yong Shi, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They graduated from NORTH MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Shi works at Atlantic Medical LLC in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Arthritis of the Elbow along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.