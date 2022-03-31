Dr. Yong Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yong Park, MD
Overview
Dr. Yong Park, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from YONSEI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Park works at
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Park?
Explain dx and intervention in layman’s turn where you can understand.
About Dr. Yong Park, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Korean
- Male
- 1760582712
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center|Duke University Med Center|Flushing Hospital Med Center
- YONSEI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Park using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Park speaks Korean.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.