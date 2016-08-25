Overview

Dr. Yong Liang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Guangzhou Medical University.



Dr. Liang works at Liang Medical Office in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.