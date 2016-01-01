See All Psychiatrists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Yong Lee, MD

Psychiatry
1 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Yong Lee, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.

Dr. Lee works at Carl T Hayden VA Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix VA
    650 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 277-5551
    Thursday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Serenity Mental Health Centers
    1501 N Gilbert Rd Ste 206, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 630-4794
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
  3. 3
    David C Johnson MD PC
    20950 N Tatum Blvd Ste 380, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 626-2024
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Behavioral
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • Mayo Clinic
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Yong Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861442683
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • George Washington University Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • John's Hopkins U
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yong Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

