Dr. Yong Kwon, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yong Kwon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.

Dr. Kwon works at ROLLER WEIGHT LOSS AND ADVANCED SURGERY in Fayetteville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Roller Weight Loss Institute Inc.
    1695 E RAINFOREST RD, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 445-6460
  2. 2
    Roller Weight Loss & Advance Surgery
    1280 E Stearns St Ste 5, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 445-6460

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center - Springdale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Obesity
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Gallstones
Hiatal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Port Placements or Replacements
Umbilical Hernia
Appendicitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bone Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Gastric Ulcer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Ileus
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Morbid Obesity
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Rib Fracture
Secondary Malignancies
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Traumatic Brain Injury
Ventral Hernia
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Ohio State University Health Plan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • QualChoice
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    Mar 13, 2021
    Dr. Kwon (Dr. Roller) and their team are outstanding!!! They have the best tools to make sure you are going to do this right. I’m 5 months out from surgery, I’m down 60 pounds and I’ve never felt better. I have gone from taking 20 prescription pills and 4 insulin shots daily to now taking 3 prescription pills daily and NO MORE INSULIN (was taken off all diabetic medications at 6 weeks post op). This is the best decision I have ever made for myself! I encourage ANYONE who is contemplating weight loss surgery, DO IT. Don’t wait CHOOSE YOU! This will be the best decision you will ever make for yourself!
    Yolanda Bell — Mar 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yong Kwon, MD
    About Dr. Yong Kwon, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1265544035
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Washington
    Internship
    • University of Washington, Seattle
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yong Kwon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kwon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kwon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kwon works at ROLLER WEIGHT LOSS AND ADVANCED SURGERY in Fayetteville, AR. View the full address on Dr. Kwon’s profile.

    Dr. Kwon has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

