Overview

Dr. Yong Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at NYU Langone Madison Avenue Orthopedics in New York, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.