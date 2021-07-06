Overview

Dr. Yong Kim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Emory Univ and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Emory at Snellville Primary Care (Oak Road) in Snellville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.