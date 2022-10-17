Dr. Ji has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yong Ji, MD
Overview
Dr. Yong Ji, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Nantong Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Locations
Penn Hematology/Oncology200 Bowman Dr Ste E125, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 424-3311
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ji has been my hematologist since I found out 6 years ago I was severally anemic. Thanks to him I am back to normal and doing very well. He is the best!
About Dr. Yong Ji, MD
- Hematology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Medical Center|University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
- HELENE FULD MEDICAL CENTER
- Nantong Medical College
- Medical Oncology
