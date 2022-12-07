See All Dermatologists in Citrus Heights, CA
Dr. Yong He, MD

Dermatology
5 (3)
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Yong He, MD is a Dermatologist in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. He works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Citrus Heights, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Genital Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    7115 Greenback Ln Fl 1, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Ringworm
Genital Warts
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Genital Warts

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon

Dec 07, 2022
Dr. Yong He is an excellent Physician, he properly diagnosed my skin and scalp conditions. I had been suffering for over 10 years, seen several dermatologists over the years to no avail and had pretty much given up hope. I've begun prescribed treatments and already seeing results. Dr He responds to all communication in a timely manner and addresses all concerns. His support staff are very friendly and professional.
Isi — Dec 07, 2022
About Dr. Yong He, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 9 years of experience
  • English, Mandarin
  • Male
  • 1215372032
Education & Certifications

  • Uc Davis Dermatology Residency
  • Lehigh Valley Health Network Internship
  • Drexel University College of Medicine
  • Dermatology
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

