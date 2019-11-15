See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Carrollton, TX
Dr. Yong Chang, MD

Internal Medicine
2 (65)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yong Chang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Las Colinas.

Dr. Chang works at Livingstone Clinic PA in Carrollton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Livingstone Clinic PA
    2324 Old Denton Rd Ste 100, Carrollton, TX 75006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 245-0028

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Las Colinas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Overweight
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Overweight
Polyuria
Proteinuria

Treatment frequency



Proteinuria Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (45)
    Nov 15, 2019
    Dr Chang has been my Doctor for a very long time. I would recommend him to any one. I'm 62 and I have had a stroke. Dr Chang has been very caring.
    — Nov 15, 2019
    About Dr. Yong Chang, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • 1194833079
    Education & Certifications

    • American College of Physicians
    • University of South Alabama Medical Center
    • University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
