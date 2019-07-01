Dr. Yonathan Nigatu, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nigatu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yonathan Nigatu, DDS
Dr. Yonathan Nigatu, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Rockingham, NC.
Dr. Nigatu works at
Aspen Dental1355 E Broad Ave, Rockingham, NC 28379 Directions (844) 227-3950
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
My husband saw Dr. Nigatu at the Aspen Dental in Chillecothe. We were blown away by how fantastic our experience was. He went above and beyond to fix dentures that were poorly made (by our old dentist), so that he is now able to wear them. He made multiple adjustments and was so patient. He knew exactly what should be done. Jeremy is also terrific. He did the soft re-line and was so patient and skillful. All this happened on a Saturday! Everyone in the office was so friendly and didn't seem like they were in a hurry.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1255809026
Dr. Nigatu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nigatu accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nigatu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nigatu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nigatu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nigatu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.