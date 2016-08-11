Dr. Yonatan Spolter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spolter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yonatan Spolter, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yonatan Spolter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Medina Hospital
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was able to get an appointment with Dr. Spolter within two days, and when I arrived at the office, I experienced essentially no wait time. He was very thorough and I didn't feel like he rushed through anything at all. He made sure I understood the different options available, and took the time to explain why he thought my symptoms pointed to his diagnosis. My questions were answered by him before I even asked them. Very helpful, very friendly, very knowledgeable. I would highly recommend.
- Neurology
- English
- 1346472974
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
