Dr. Yonatan Mahller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Yonatan Mahller MD, PHD355 Placentia Ave Ste 302, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 375-8244
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Yanatan Mahller is a professional, loving , and caring doctor who knows how to treat patients and make them feel at ease during examinations and procedures. He s a loving and caring human being. Also, his staff are kind and professional. I recommend him.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- University Of California, Santa Barbara
Dr. Mahller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahller speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.