Dr. Yomi Fayiga, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yomi Fayiga, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor University Medical Center
Dr. Fayiga works at
Midlothian979 Don Floyd Dr Ste 104, Midlothian, TX 76065 Directions (972) 923-2600Wednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Waxahachie1626 W Highway 287 Business Ste 102, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (972) 923-2600Friday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Fayiga has a great personality, an excellent bedside manner, and outstanding communication and presentation skills. I recommend him highly. His office staff is very friendly and personable as well. Jerry Ellis, DDS
About Dr. Yomi Fayiga, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1790791333
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Fayiga has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fayiga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
