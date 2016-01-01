Dr. Yolima Salazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yolima Salazar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yolima Salazar, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Mount Vernon, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Med U of Antioquia, Medellin and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.
Dr. Salazar works at
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Multispecialty540 Gramatan Ave, Mount Vernon, NY 10552 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yolima Salazar, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1346661972
Education & Certifications
- St Johns Episcopal Hospital South Shore
- Med U of Antioquia, Medellin
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Salazar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salazar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salazar works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Salazar. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salazar.
