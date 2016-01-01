See All Occupational Medicine Doctors in Vacaville, CA
Dr. Yolanta Petrofsky, MD

Occupational Medicine
1 (5)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yolanta Petrofsky, MD is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Vacaville, CA. They specialize in Occupational Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Occupational Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.

Dr. Petrofsky works at NorthBay Occupational Health - Fairfield in Vacaville, CA with other offices in Fairfield, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NorthBay Occupational Health - Fairfield
    1679 E Monte Vista Ave Ste 104, Vacaville, CA 95688 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    NorthBay Occupational Health - Fairfield
    2470 Hilborn Rd Ste 150, Fairfield, CA 94534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
  • Northbay Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcohol Testing
Allergies
Anxiety
Alcohol Testing
Allergies
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Alcohol Testing Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Drug Testing Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
About Dr. Yolanta Petrofsky, MD

Specialties
  • Occupational Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1184680365
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Occupational and Environmental Medicine, Harvard University, Boston, MA
Residency
  • Harvard School of Public Health, Boston, MA
Internship
  • West Suburban Hospital Medical Center, Oak Park, IL
Medical Education
  • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Occupational Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Yolanta Petrofsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrofsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Petrofsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Petrofsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrofsky.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrofsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrofsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

