Dr. Yolande Robertson-Hackney, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yolande Robertson-Hackney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Robertson-Hackney works at Capitol Surgeons in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Germantown, MD and Greenbelt, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Metropolitan Women's Group
    8630 Fenton St Ste 122, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 585-0040
    Metropolitan Women's Group
    19851 Oberservation Dr, Germantown, MD 20876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 556-5040
    Metropolitan Women's Group
    7701 Greenbelt Rd Ste 503, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 754-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Priority Partners

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 17, 2019
    Nice staff, thoughtful care -- It was my first visit, but I will definitely go back to Dr. Robertson-Hackney. I especially appreciate her because I've seen a few other gyn's over the last few years, hoping to address peri-menopause issues, and was disappointed with the advice and treatment I received. The only note (which is not the least bit important) is that while the treatment rooms were very nice, modern, clean, and comfortable, the waiting room was pretty shabby. I strongly value the care of a good doctor like Dr. Hackney over the decor, however, it seems like it would be an easy fix.
    — Nov 17, 2019
    About Dr. Yolande Robertson-Hackney, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124136668
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • howard university hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yolande Robertson-Hackney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robertson-Hackney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robertson-Hackney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robertson-Hackney has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robertson-Hackney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Robertson-Hackney. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robertson-Hackney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robertson-Hackney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robertson-Hackney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

