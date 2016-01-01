Dr. Yolande Bernard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yolande Bernard, MD
Overview
Dr. Yolande Bernard, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Bernard works at
Locations
Dhd Medical PC2132 Ralph Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 763-1400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yolande Bernard, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
- 1104878461
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Bernard accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernard works at
Dr. Bernard speaks French.
Dr. Bernard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.