Dr. Valdes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yolanda Valdes, MD
Overview
Dr. Yolanda Valdes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.
Locations
Children's Medical Association8430 W Broward Blvd Ste 300, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 473-1101
Childrens Medical Association5697 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Directions (954) 580-4800
Tamarac Office7489 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 722-0300
Yoel A Hernandez MD PA1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 200, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 722-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yolanda Valdes, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255403044
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valdes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valdes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valdes speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Valdes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valdes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valdes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valdes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.