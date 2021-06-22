See All Plastic Surgeons in Brick, NJ
Dr. Yolanda Tammaro, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Yolanda Tammaro, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brick, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas

Dr. Tammaro works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Meridien Thoracic Surgery
    1610 Route 88 Ste 203, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 840-3339
    Meridian Medical Group
    425 Jack Martin Blvd # Specialt Ste Services, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 840-3339

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 22, 2021
    Guided me through everything with ease and patience. Always available and the staff is awesome. I felt I was exactly where I should be!!
    Lucy loughran — Jun 22, 2021
    About Dr. Yolanda Tammaro, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1598927477
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    • BOSTON COLLEGE
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yolanda Tammaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tammaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tammaro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tammaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tammaro works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Brick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Tammaro’s profile.

    Dr. Tammaro has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tammaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tammaro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tammaro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tammaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tammaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

