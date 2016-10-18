Dr. Yolanda Newton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yolanda Newton, MD
Overview
Dr. Yolanda Newton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Williston.
Dr. Newton works at
Locations
Onslow Memorial Hospital317 Western Blvd, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (910) 577-2345
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Alexius Health Williston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Newton was very positive. Dr. Newton was very professional with a warmth and interest that made me very comfortable. I felt all my issues were addressed along with concerns she voiced for me to consider. Getting a new Dr. Isn't always a welcomed experience however Dr. Newton made my transition to herself and nurse easy.
About Dr. Yolanda Newton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1841482304
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newton works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Newton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.