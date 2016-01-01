Dr. Yolanda Lenzy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lenzy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yolanda Lenzy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yolanda Lenzy, MD is a dermatologist in Chicopee, MA. Dr. Lenzy completed a residency at Boston University School Of Medicine. She currently practices at Lenzy Dermatology PC and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Lenzy is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Lenzy Dermatology PC1176 Memorial Dr, Chicopee, MA 01020 Directions (413) 331-3676
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Yolanda Lenzy, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1992831309
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- American University
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Baystate Medical Center
- Baystate Wing Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Lenzy?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lenzy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lenzy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lenzy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lenzy has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Hair Loss and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lenzy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lenzy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lenzy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lenzy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lenzy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.