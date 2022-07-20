Dr. Yolanda Grady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yolanda Grady, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yolanda Grady, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chino, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Chino Valley Medical Center and Montclair Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Grady works at
Locations
-
1
Office13768 Roswell Ave, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Chino Valley Medical Center
- Montclair Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Grady?
Dr. Grady is the nicest doctor I have ever met. She is very compassionate and detail oriented. Her staff Maria is so nice and friendly. Will recommend them 100%.
About Dr. Yolanda Grady, MD
- Family Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1235135518
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Irvine Med Center
- University of California-Irvine Medical Center
- Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grady has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grady accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grady works at
Dr. Grady speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Grady. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grady.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.