Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. De Souza using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Yolanda De Souza, MD
Overview
Dr. Yolanda De Souza, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Dr. De Souza works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatrix Medical Group3326 160th Ave SE Ste 450, Bellevue, WA 98008 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. De Souza?
About Dr. Yolanda De Souza, MD
- Neonatal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1801071741
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Souza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Souza works at
Dr. De Souza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Souza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Souza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Souza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.