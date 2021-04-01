Dr. Yolaine Torres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yolaine Torres, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yolaine Torres, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
Dr. Torres works at
Locations
Sanitas Medical Center7135 Sw 117th Ave, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (786) 275-8517
Yolaine Torres MD900 W 49th St Ste 450, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 821-4020Monday3:00pm - 7:00pmTuesday3:00pm - 7:00pmWednesday3:00pm - 7:00pmThursday3:00pm - 7:00pmFriday3:00pm - 7:00pm
Yolaine Torres MD2450 SW 137th Ave Ste 232, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 560-4995MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medica
- Molina Healthcare
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Simply Healthcare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Yolaine Torres. Very professional and takes her time to answer all your questions.
About Dr. Yolaine Torres, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Internal Medicine
