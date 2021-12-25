Overview

Dr. Yoko Fukuda, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from KEIO GIJUKU UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.



Dr. Fukuda works at New England Cancer Specialists in Portsmouth, NH with other offices in Rochester, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.