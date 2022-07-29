See All Pediatricians in Garland, TX
Dr. Yohanna Andrade-Fegali, MD

Pediatrics
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Yohanna Andrade-Fegali, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garland, TX. 

Dr. Andrade-Fegali works at Pediatric Clinic Of Garland in Garland, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX and Sunnyvale, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Clinic Of Garland
    610 W Centerville Rd Ste 100, Garland, TX 75041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MD Kids Pediartrics - Bachman Lake
    2750 W Northwest Hwy Ste 170, Dallas, TX 75220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 654-0007
  3. 3
    Pediatric Clinic of Sunnyvale
    2820 N Belt Line Rd Ste 100, Sunnyvale, TX 75182 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 288-6189
  4. 4
    Kids Wellness Center At Sunnyvale
    2822 N Belt Line Rd Ste 201, Sunnyvale, TX 75182 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 206-3646

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Wellness Examination
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Wellness Examination

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 29, 2022
    I finally found the BEST and SWEETEST Pediatrician ever!! Thank you so much Dr.Yohanna for helping my daughter and for answering all my questions concerning my daughter's health..If I could give more stars,,, I would !!
    Michelle Cabuco — Jul 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yohanna Andrade-Fegali, MD
    About Dr. Yohanna Andrade-Fegali, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740515543
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
