Dr. Yohanna Andrade-Fegali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrade-Fegali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yohanna Andrade-Fegali, MD
Overview
Dr. Yohanna Andrade-Fegali, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garland, TX.
Dr. Andrade-Fegali works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Clinic Of Garland610 W Centerville Rd Ste 100, Garland, TX 75041 Directions
-
2
MD Kids Pediartrics - Bachman Lake2750 W Northwest Hwy Ste 170, Dallas, TX 75220 Directions (214) 654-0007
-
3
Pediatric Clinic of Sunnyvale2820 N Belt Line Rd Ste 100, Sunnyvale, TX 75182 Directions (972) 288-6189
-
4
Kids Wellness Center At Sunnyvale2822 N Belt Line Rd Ste 201, Sunnyvale, TX 75182 Directions (214) 206-3646
Hospital Affiliations
- Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Andrade-Fegali?
I finally found the BEST and SWEETEST Pediatrician ever!! Thank you so much Dr.Yohanna for helping my daughter and for answering all my questions concerning my daughter's health..If I could give more stars,,, I would !!
About Dr. Yohanna Andrade-Fegali, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1740515543
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrade-Fegali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrade-Fegali accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrade-Fegali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrade-Fegali works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrade-Fegali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrade-Fegali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrade-Fegali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrade-Fegali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.