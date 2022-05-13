See All Podiatrists in Miami, FL
Dr. Yohandy Fuentes, DPM

Podiatry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Yohandy Fuentes, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Fuentes works at Cesar E Ceballos, MD in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    OrthoMiami
    7800 SW 87th Ave, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 596-2828

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed

May 13, 2022
I am a patient of Dr. Yohandy Fuentes, DPM and have so far only positive things to say about him. To be frank, I normally wait and visit a doctor, or business a few times, before I even consider writing any reviews about it, or them. He is a very friendly doctor, with great bedside manners. When I met him for the very first time, there was some wait time, but his personality, knowledge and time spent with me made up for it. In his case he is taking time with the patient, asks questions, examines you well, gives you feedback and encourages one to ask any questions, without rushing to the next patient. Unlike, in some other “factory style medical offices,” where one is just a number and you have to wait for a very long time in the waiting room, just to see the doctor for a few minutes. Over the course of three visits so far, he made sure in office X-rays where taken, he used ultrasound on me, checked my MRIs, gave me injections, did therapeutic suggestions and used kinesiolo
Hannes P. — May 13, 2022
About Dr. Yohandy Fuentes, DPM

  • Podiatry
  • English
  • 1649703935
Education & Certifications

  • Mercy Hospital/ Barry University, Miami, FL
  • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
  • Nova Southeastern University, Fort Lauderdale, Fl
  • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
