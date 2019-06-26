Overview

Dr. Yogita Lakhera, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Medical College / University of Delhi and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Lakhera works at StatRad in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA, Carlsbad, CA and Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.