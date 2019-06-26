Dr. Yogita Lakhera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lakhera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yogita Lakhera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yogita Lakhera, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Medical College / University of Delhi and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Lakhera works at
Locations
-
1
Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center13280 Evening Creek Dr S Ste 110, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 546-3800
-
2
Balboa Nephrology9834 Genesee Ave Ste 312, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 558-8150
-
3
Balboa Nephrology4225 Executive Sq Ste 450, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 810-8000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Champaign Dental Group3257 Camino de los Coches Ste 202, Carlsbad, CA 92009 Directions (760) 633-3640
-
5
Balboa Nephrology320 Santa Fe Dr Ste 212, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (858) 588-8150Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
- 6 7777 Girard Ave Ste 203, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 352-6009
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lakhera?
I've had stage 3 kidney disease for four years, but never went to a kidney dr. I finally went to to see Dr. Lakhera, and I'm glad I did. She is very thorough. She tweaked some medications, and gave me some tests which proved to be very valuable. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Yogita Lakhera, MD
- Nephrology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1083972483
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- Lady Hardinge Medical College / University of Delhi
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lakhera has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lakhera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lakhera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lakhera works at
Dr. Lakhera has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lakhera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lakhera speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakhera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakhera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lakhera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lakhera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.