Dr. Yogish Kudva, MB BS

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (2)
Dr. Yogish Kudva, MB BS is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rochester, MN. 

Dr. Kudva works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN.

    Rochester - Transplant
    200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905

Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Renal Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Transplant Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lung Transplant Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pancreas Transplant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon

5.0
Based on 2 ratings
About Dr. Yogish Kudva, MB BS

  Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
  English
  Male
  1073586137
Hospital Affiliations

  Mayo Clinic - Rochester

