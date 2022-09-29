Dr. Yogish Kamath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yogish Kamath, MD
Dr. Yogish Kamath, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Kell West Regional Hospital, United Regional Health Care System and Wilbarger General Hospital.
Nec Wichita Falls Emergency Center Lp3939 Kell Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX 76308 Directions (940) 341-2767
Hospital Affiliations
- Kell West Regional Hospital
- United Regional Health Care System
- Wilbarger General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Several years back I had to have unexpected brain surgery. Dr. Kamath did the surgery and he saved my life. He was caring, considerate, and kept my family informed at all times. I am very grateful to him. I will happily be his patient.
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Dr. Kamath has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamath accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamath has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamath. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamath.
