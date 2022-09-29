Overview

Dr. Yogish Kamath, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Kell West Regional Hospital, United Regional Health Care System and Wilbarger General Hospital.



Dr. Kamath works at Nec Wichita Falls Emergency Center Lp in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.