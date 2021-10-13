See All Ophthalmologists in Atlanta, GA
Overview

Dr. Yogin Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. 

Dr. Patel works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Middletown, OH, Conyers, GA and Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Retina
    1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Bldg 2, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-9096
  2. 2
    Cincinnati Eye Institute - Middletown
    5850 Innovation Dr, Middletown, OH 45005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 425-9796
  3. 3
    Georgia Retina PC
    2395 Wall St SE Ste 280, Conyers, GA 30013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 374-7050
  4. 4
    Georgia Retina PC
    6055 Lakeside Commons Dr Ste 310, Macon, GA 31210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 238-9733

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Yogin Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457606816
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yogin Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

