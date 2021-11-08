See All Psychiatrists in Bloomfield Hills, MI
Dr. Yogesh Shukla, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (12)
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yogesh Shukla, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.

Dr. Shukla works at Novi Psychiatry & Psychology in Bloomfield Hills, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oakland psychological
    2550 S Telegraph Rd Ste 250, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 (248) 322-0001
  2. 2
    Advanced Counseling Services
    29201 Telegraph Rd Ste 550, Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 213-0501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation

Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 08, 2021
    Dr.Shukla is a kind and caring doctor. I have treated with him for over 15 years and have the utmost trust and confidence in him. Though wait times in the office can be long, he is well worth your time. He never rushes me and explains things very well. I would not go to anyone else.
    Catherine L. — Nov 08, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Yogesh Shukla, MD
    About Dr. Yogesh Shukla, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043266547
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Primary Care
