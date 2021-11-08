Dr. Shukla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yogesh Shukla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yogesh Shukla, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.
Dr. Shukla works at
Locations
Oakland psychological2550 S Telegraph Rd Ste 250, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 322-0001
Advanced Counseling Services29201 Telegraph Rd Ste 550, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 213-0501
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Shukla is a kind and caring doctor. I have treated with him for over 15 years and have the utmost trust and confidence in him. Though wait times in the office can be long, he is well worth your time. He never rushes me and explains things very well. I would not go to anyone else.
About Dr. Yogesh Shukla, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1043266547
Education & Certifications
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shukla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shukla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shukla works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shukla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shukla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shukla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shukla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.