Dr. Pareek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yogesh Pareek, MD
Overview
Dr. Yogesh Pareek, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Brown County Community Treatment Center3150 Gershwin Dr, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 391-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellin Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pareek is an excellent Dr. He stabilized me and I'm so great ful I am me again. 5 star psychiatrist. Gina M., Appleton
About Dr. Yogesh Pareek, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1093930067
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
