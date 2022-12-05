Dr. Yogesh Mittal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mittal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yogesh Mittal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yogesh Mittal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Center for Orthopaedic Reconstruction & Excellence (CORE) and Hillcrest Medical Center.
Locations
The Orthopaedic Center1809 E 13th St, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 582-6800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Center for Orthopaedic Reconstruction & Excellence (CORE)
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mittal knows his stuff. He has an honest and direct bedside manor and he is an absolutely amazing surgeon. He has replaced both my knees and a hip and I am 110% satisfied with all three! If you need a new knee or hip or anything below the waist he's your man- don't even bother going to someone else!
About Dr. Yogesh Mittal, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1770545253
Education & Certifications
- Charlotte Orthopaedic Specialists
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Baylor University
