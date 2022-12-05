Overview

Dr. Yogesh Mittal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Center for Orthopaedic Reconstruction & Excellence (CORE) and Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Mittal works at The Orthopaedic Center in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.