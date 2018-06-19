Overview

Dr. Yogesh Katechia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TAMILNADU DR. M.G. RAMACHANDRAN MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / VINAYAKA MISSION'S KIRUPANANDA VARIYAR MEDICAL and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.



Dr. Katechia works at Healthcall Primary Care Center PC in Norwich, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.