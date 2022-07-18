See All Psychiatrists in Marietta, OH
Dr. Yogesh Jonnagadla, MD

Psychiatry
Dr. Yogesh Jonnagadla, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from KARL FRANZENS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.

Dr. Jonnagadla works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Marietta, OH. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Marietta Memorial Hospital Department of Psychiatry
    210 N 7th St Ste 200, Marietta, OH 45750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Marietta Memorial Hospital
  Selby General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Jul 18, 2022
Dr J is very knowledgeable and attentive. He takes his time and listens to his patients, allowing time for questioning at any moment.
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Yogesh Jonnagadla, MD

  Psychiatry
  8 years of experience
  English
  1730535238
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  KARL FRANZENS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
  Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Yogesh Jonnagadla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Jonnagadla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jonnagadla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Jonnagadla works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Marietta, OH.

Dr. Jonnagadla has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jonnagadla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jonnagadla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

