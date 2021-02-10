Overview

Dr. Yogesh Gupta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at St. Peter's Health Partners Medical Assocaites PC in Troy, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.