Dr. Yogesh Gandhi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yogesh Gandhi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Petersburg, VA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Baroda Med College Vadodara|Baroda Med College Vadodara|Medical College of Baroda|Medical College of Baroda and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital, Chippenham Hospital and Southside Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gandhi works at
Locations
Virginia Cancer Institute210 Medical Park Blvd Ste 200, Petersburg, VA 23805 Directions (804) 373-6840
Virginia Cancer Institute4730 Puddledock Rd Ste 100, Prince George, VA 23875 Directions (804) 373-6729Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- TriCities Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Southside Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Gandhi for over a year. I have found him to be very courteous and professional and concerned about my care.
About Dr. Yogesh Gandhi, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1699744839
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- University Ill Hospital|University Ill Hospital|University of Illinois College of Medicine|University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Baroda Med College Vadodara|Baroda Med College Vadodara|Medical College of Baroda|Medical College of Baroda
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gandhi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gandhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gandhi has seen patients for Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Myeloma and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gandhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhi.
