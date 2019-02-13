Overview

Dr. Yogesh Gandhi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Petersburg, VA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Baroda Med College Vadodara|Baroda Med College Vadodara|Medical College of Baroda|Medical College of Baroda and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital, Chippenham Hospital and Southside Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gandhi works at Virginia Cancer Institute in Petersburg, VA with other offices in Prince George, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Myeloma and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.