Dr. Yogesh Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yogesh Desai, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They graduated from M P Shah Medical College, Saurashtra University and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital and University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.
Locations
Sturges Clinic Inc146 Marion Ave, Mansfield, OH 44903 Directions (419) 526-2655
Hospital Affiliations
- Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital
- University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Desai is a compassionate doctor. He cares about his patients and their struggles.
About Dr. Yogesh Desai, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1710950720
Education & Certifications
- NewYork Medical College -Lincoln Medical Center.
- M P Shah Medical College, Saurashtra University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
