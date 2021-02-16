Overview

Dr. Yogesh Desai, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They graduated from M P Shah Medical College, Saurashtra University and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital and University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Desai works at Sturges Clinic Inc in Mansfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.